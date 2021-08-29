Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

