Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

