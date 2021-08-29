Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 180,701 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,701 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Teradyne worth $34,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

NASDAQ TER traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $122.60. 1,406,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.