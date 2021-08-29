Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings of $4.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.85. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $14.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $13.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MT. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 3,336,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

