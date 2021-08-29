Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $403,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

