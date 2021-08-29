$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.60. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.49. 2,913,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

