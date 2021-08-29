The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $96.36 Average PT from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 8.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

