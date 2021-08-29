O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

MSM traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 167,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,728. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

