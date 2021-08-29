Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.23. 331,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.61. Globant has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $321.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

