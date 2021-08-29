O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 4,442 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

