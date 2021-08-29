O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

