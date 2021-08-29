Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTRA remained flat at $$1.47 during trading on Tuesday. 185,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

