The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 252.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF remained flat at $$28.43 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26. The North West has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

