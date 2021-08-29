O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 440,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

