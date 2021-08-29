O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 608 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.07. 2,282,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,036. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.