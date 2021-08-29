Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $278.33 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

