O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 115,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Allstate by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.99.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.