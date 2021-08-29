O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 80,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $504,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $223.51. 518,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,639. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.