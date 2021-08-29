Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report sales of $51.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 645,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

