$25.84 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $25.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the highest is $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,725. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

