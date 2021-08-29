Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.89. 2,130,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

