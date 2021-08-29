ION (ION) Achieves Market Cap of $529,669.38

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. ION has a total market cap of $529,669.38 and $18.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,644,391 coins and its circulating supply is 13,744,391 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

