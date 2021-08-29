Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,917. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,708 shares of company stock worth $12,714,429.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

