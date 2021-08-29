Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.32. 137,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.