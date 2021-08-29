Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $99,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 440,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

