Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $104.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE FBHS traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $101.74. 398,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

