Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $115.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Visteon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Visteon by 104,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 141,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

