US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $108,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,007,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,132,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 423,501 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79.

