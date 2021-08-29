DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chevron by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 65,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.