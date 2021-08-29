DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $75.28 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.44% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $75,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $10,165,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 377.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,618 shares of company stock worth $34,498,301. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.96. 280,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,342. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $496.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

