US Bancorp DE Sells 12,139 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CME Group were worth $79,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.