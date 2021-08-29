SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $115,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.19. 10,036,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.