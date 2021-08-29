Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 52.0%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

MBCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. Analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

