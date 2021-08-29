Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Up 78.1% in August

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the July 29th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 370,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

