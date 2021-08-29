Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 760.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,883 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 29.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $12,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.86. 358,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,758. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

