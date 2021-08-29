DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $80.43 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $80,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,805,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,893. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.