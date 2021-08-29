Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

