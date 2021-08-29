Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,482 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $49,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after acquiring an additional 530,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

