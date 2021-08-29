CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

CDK Global has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. 1,582,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

