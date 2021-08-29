-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

EXAS stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

