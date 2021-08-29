Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.44. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.77 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

