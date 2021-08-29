Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 42,894 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

