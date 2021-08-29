Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,813 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of Vipshop worth $37,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VIPS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987,076. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.
Vipshop Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
