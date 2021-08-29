Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 192,444 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $60,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

