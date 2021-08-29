J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.83. 64,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,570. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

