Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 3,800 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

IQI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 73,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,947. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

