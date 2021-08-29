Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 81,306 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,306 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Qorvo worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

QRVO traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.73. 736,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,852. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.