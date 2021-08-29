Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the July 29th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 14,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

