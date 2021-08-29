EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EOG Resources and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 8 11 0 2.58 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $90.29, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28% Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.69 -$604.57 million $1.46 47.69 Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million N/A N/A

Nostrum Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

