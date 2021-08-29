Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Declines By 40.0%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QADB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.51. QAD has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

QADB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

